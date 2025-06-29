Char Dham Yatra suspended! Uttarakhand on ‘heavy rain alert,’ leaves pilgrims stranded in Haridwar for 24 hours

Uttarakhand authorities suspended the Char Dham Yatra on Sunday, June 29, for the next 24 hours amid heavy rain alert. As per ANI report, instructions have been issued to stop the pilgrims in Haridwar amid India Meteorological Department's (IMD) orange alert for heavy rains.

“Char Dham Yatra has been suspended for the next 24 hours in view of the heavy rain alert. Instructions have been given to the police and administration officials to stop the pilgrims in Haridwar,” ANI quoted Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey as saying.

Those pilgrims who have arrived in Rishikesh will not be allowed to go anywhere while others on the route are being escorted to safe locations until weather conditions improve. Vinay Shankar Pandey further informed that a red alert for heavy rainfall has been issued by the IMD for some districts of Uttarakhand.

Also Read | No compromise on safety: Minister on helicopter accidents on Char Dham Yatra route

The Meteorological department forecasted isolated heavy rains in Uttarakhand until June 4 in itslatest weather report. “Extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm/24 hours) likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand on 30th June,” states weather bulletin dated June 28.

This decision comes after eight to nine workers went missing at an under-construction hotel site in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi after a cloud burst. The cloud burst has also caused damage to the Barkot-Yamunotri Marg, ANI reported, citing Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a post on X in Hindi stated, “In the tragic incident of a landslide in the Silai Band area of Barkot Tehsil, Uttarkashi district, it has been reported that some workers are missing.”

Giving information about ongoing search and rescue efforts, he stated, “Teams including SDRF, NDRF, and others have reached the site and are engaged in intensive relief and rescue operations. I am in constant contact with the concerned authorities regarding this matter. I pray to God for everyone's safety.”

Also Read | Bus with 18 onboard plunges into Alaknanda River, 11 missing and 1 dead

The cloudburst near Paligad-Silai Band took place around 2:12 pm last night. Officials were first alerted about a cloudburst on the Yamunotri highway around midnight, Barkot police station SHO Deepak Kathait informed PTI. According to authorities, around eight to nine labourers, all of whom are of Nepali origin. were swept away by heavy rain.

“An information was received at around 3 am last night about a landslide near Silai band where construction was ongoing. 10 metres of the part of the NH has been washed out; it will take some time to restore that. Around 8-9 labours are missing from the campsite below,” PTI quoted Uttarkashi DM Prashant Arya as saying.