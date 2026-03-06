Chardham Yatra 2026: Online registration begins today for pilgrimage to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, Yamunotri

The online registration for Chardham Yatra will begin on Friday. The pilgrimage to four sites Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri in Uttarakhand begins next month.

According to an official statement issued here, online registration for pilgrims through a mobile app will begin at 7 am on March 6.

It further said that offline registration will also begin two days before the start of the yatra on April 17, counters for which will be set up in Rishikesh, Haridwar, and Dehradun.