Chardham Yatra 2026: Online registration begins today for pilgrimage to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, Yamunotri

Online registration for Chardham Yatra began today at 7 am. The pilgrimage to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri begins next month.

PTI
Published6 Mar 2026, 09:16 AM IST
The online registration for Chardham Yatra will begin on Friday. The pilgrimage to four sites Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri in Uttarakhand begins next month.

According to an official statement issued here, online registration for pilgrims through a mobile app will begin at 7 am on March 6.

It further said that offline registration will also begin two days before the start of the yatra on April 17, counters for which will be set up in Rishikesh, Haridwar, and Dehradun.

The pilgrimage will begin on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on April 19, with the opening of the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri. The doors of the Kedarnath temple will open on April 22, followed by Badrinath on April 23.

