Charges Unsealed Against Alleged Hackers of Snowflake Customers

Charges were unsealed against two men suspected of carrying out cyberattacks against customers of Snowflake Inc., providing new details about the breaches.

Published12 Nov 2024, 04:41 AM IST
(Bloomberg) -- Charges were unsealed against two men suspected of carrying out cyberattacks against customers of Snowflake Inc., providing new details about the breaches.

Connor Riley Moucka, who lives in Canada, and John Erin Binns, who lives in Turkey, were indicated last month for their alleged roles in hacking into the computer networks of at least 10 organizations, stealing sensitive data, threatening to leak it unless the victims paid a ransom and offering it for sale to other criminals, according to prosecutors.

While the US doesn’t identify Snowflake or its customers who were victimized, the indictment description of “Victim-1” resembles the company. The indictment describes Victim-1 as a US-based software-as-a-service provider that lets customers upload and store data in online storage environments. 

Attorneys for Moucka and Binns couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

A representative for Snowflake declined to comment. The charges were unsealed on Friday, according to a person familiar with the case.

Other victims were a large US-based telecommunications company, which the US accuses Moucka and Binns of accessing “approximately 50 billion customer call and test records, including dialed numbers, for commercial advantage.” 

A major retailer, an entertainment company and a health-care provider are also listed as victims, along with a company in Europe that had personnel in the US, according to the indictment. 

The hackers used a software they described as “rapeflake” to access the cloud-computing environment of their victims, according to prosecutors.

Companies including AT&T Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and Advance Auto Parts Inc. have previously disclosed that they’d been affected by the attacks in June and July.

