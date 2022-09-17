Charting the global economy: Inflation winds keep blowing strong3 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2022, 04:05 PM IST
Inflation continues to rattle the global economy, forcing monetary authorities to strengthen efforts to extinguish it
Inflation continues to rattle the global economy, forcing monetary authorities to strengthen efforts to extinguish it
Listen to this article
Inflation continues to rattle the global economy, forcing monetary authorities to strengthen efforts to extinguish it. Consumer prices in the US increased last month by more than forecast, which will likely prod the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for a third-straight meeting this coming week.