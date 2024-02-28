Chatbots' inaccurate, misleading responses about U.S. elections threaten to keep voters from polls
Chatbots' inaccurate, misleading responses about U.S. elections threaten to keep voters from polls
NEW YORK (AP) — With presidential primaries underway across the U.S., popular chatbots are generating false and misleading information that threatens to disenfranchise voters, according to a report published Tuesday based on the findings of artificial intelligence experts and a bipartisan group of election officials.