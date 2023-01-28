ChatGPT banned by French University over plagiarism concern2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 02:16 PM IST
- The university said on Friday the school had emailed all students and faculty announcing a ban on ChatGPT and all other AI-based tools at Sciences Po.
Sciences Po, one of France's top universities, has banned the use of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence-based chatbot that can generate coherent prose, to prevent fraud and plagiarism.
