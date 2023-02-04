ChatGPT becomes fastest growing app in the world, records 100mn users in 2 month
- According to Similarweb estimates, the chat.openai.com website attracted about 25 million daily visitors over the past week.
ChatGPT – the popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot is reported to have reached 100 million users, just two months after its launch. According to a report by SimilarWeb, the chatbot clocked 13 million users per day in January. The platform has surpassed other social media apps including Instagram and TikTok which took 2.5 years and 9 months, respectively to cross 100 million users.
