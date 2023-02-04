ChatGPT – the popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot is reported to have reached 100 million users, just two months after its launch. According to a report by SimilarWeb, the chatbot clocked 13 million users per day in January. The platform has surpassed other social media apps including Instagram and TikTok which took 2.5 years and 9 months, respectively to cross 100 million users.

ChatGPT was introduced in December last year. The AI chatbot has been developed by Elon Musk-backed OpenAI. The conversational bot is trained to follow an instruction in a prompt and provide a detailed response. Users can simply feed in their query and the chatbot will reply to them.

“In 20 years following the Internet space, we cannot recall a faster ramp in a consumer internet app. By comparison, TikTok took nine months to reach 100 million monthly users, and Instagram about 2.5 years," a UBS research based in part on Similarweb data noted.

According to Similarweb estimates, the chat.openai.com website attracted about 25 million daily visitors over the past week. For the past month, traffic to the site has grown by an average of 3.4% per day, it adds.

It further states that on the peak traffic day of January 31, the site attracted 28 million visits from 15.7 million unique visitors.

The growth rate has become a concern for the existing internet giants, including Google. During the earnings call, the Google CEO hinted at the development as he often mentioned the capabilities of AI and how the world is eager to use it, referring to the response for ChatGPT. "AI is the most profound technology we are working on today," Pichai said. China’s Baidu has also announced to develop its own ChatGPT-rival soon.

OpenAI recently introduced the Plus model of ChatGPT. The ChatGPT Plus Subscription will cost $20 for monthly basis and currently it is accessible only in the US. With the Plus subscription, users will get access to the services in peak times. Moreover, these Plus users can access faster response time and will receive prioritised access to the new features.

Topics