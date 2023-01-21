ChatGPT fears? Google working on AI search engine and over 20 AI projects2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 11:30 AM IST
- At the annual I/O meet in May, 2023, the tech giant is likely to unveil a version of its engine with AI.
Ever since its introduction in December last year, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has raised alarms at Google. According to a report by The New York Times, the software giant is working on a version of Google Search engine with chatbot features. Such is the FOMO that the company is said to unveil more than 20 projects powered by artificial intelligence (AI), most likely at its annual I/O event later this year.
