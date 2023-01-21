Ever since its introduction in December last year, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has raised alarms at Google. According to a report by The New York Times, the software giant is working on a version of Google Search engine with chatbot features. Such is the FOMO that the company is said to unveil more than 20 projects powered by artificial intelligence (AI), most likely at its annual I/O event later this year.

As per The New York Times, Google has called in its founding fathers – Larry Page and Sergey Brin for the AI battle. Both Page and Brin held several meetings with the company’s executives last month. Topic of these meetings? ‘A rival’s new chatbot, a clever A.I. product that looked as if it could be the first notable threat in decades to Google’s $149 billion search business,’ the report says.

The duo, according to NYT sources, reviewed Google’s artificial intelligence product strategy, approved plans and pitched ideas to put more chatbot features into Google’s search engine.

In case you are unaware, ChatGPT is a AI trained chatbot that is modeled to answer general queries of the users. It has garnered huge response from the users who are deploying it tasks like explaining complex concepts, generating texts and ideas from scratch.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has reportedly declared a “code red," holding the existing plans and jump-starting A.I. development. At the annual I/O meet in May, 2023, the tech giant is likely to unveil a version of its engine with AI. It is also said to unveil over 20 AI projects currently under development at Google.

Google, according to The New York Times has a list of AI programs it plans to offer software developers and other companies. These include image-creation technology, which could bolster revenue to Google’s Cloud division. There are also tools to help other businesses create their own AI prototypes in internet browsers, called MakerSuite, which will have two “Pro" versions.

“This is a moment of significant vulnerability for Google," said D. Sivakumar, a former Google research director who helped found a start-up called Tonita to The New York Times. “ChatGPT has put a stake in the ground, saying, ‘Here’s what a compelling new search experience could look like,’ Sivakumar added.

At the I/O meet, Google is also expected to take the wraps off a tool to build apps for Android smartphones, called Colab + Android Studio. The tool will generate, complete and fix code. Another code generation and completion tool, called PaLM-Coder 2, is also in the works.