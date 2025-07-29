ChatGPT launches AI study assistant. Can it challenge test-prep cos' dominance?
Leah Belsky, vice president of education at OpenAI, said that the company has used “some” questionnaires and study materials of competitive examinations such as the engineering entrance tests for the Indian Institutes of Technology as part of preparing the student-centric study mode.
New Delhi: India's edtech firms as well as traditional coaching centres may have some serious competition coming from the unstoppable rise of artificial intelligence, as Big Tech pushes to showcase AI as a formidable study assistant for students preparing for coveted jobs and top engineering colleges.