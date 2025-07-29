ChatGPT launches AI study assistant. Can it challenge test-prep cos' dominance?

“It’s unlikely that such AI tools will take away substantial business from India’s education specialists, since their prowess lies in offering human oversight toward a student’s career preparation. Parents, especially from India’s middle-class, are unlikely to have students readily bank on ChatGPT to prepare for IITs. It can be an also-there option, but is unlikely to take over the market," a senior industry executive close to a top test-prep firm told Mint, requesting anonymity since they had not used ChatGPT’s study mode as yet.