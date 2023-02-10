ChatGPT-written love letters: How AI may ruin your Valentine’s Day
- A McAfee report shows that AI chatbots can impact human relationships. Many will feel offended if they found out the note they received had been produced by a machine.
As OpenAI’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot – ChatGPT gains prominence, a McAfee report shows that AI chatbots can impact human relationships. The computer security provider surveyed 5,000 people which said that 30% of men and 26% of all adults will use artificial intelligence tools to pen a love letter this Valentine’s Day. In fact, two-thirds of adults - 69% were unable to tell the difference between a love letter written by AI and one written by a human being.
