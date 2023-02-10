As OpenAI’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot – ChatGPT gains prominence, a McAfee report shows that AI chatbots can impact human relationships. The computer security provider surveyed 5,000 people which said that 30% of men and 26% of all adults will use artificial intelligence tools to pen a love letter this Valentine’s Day. In fact, two-thirds of adults - 69% were unable to tell the difference between a love letter written by AI and one written by a human being.

The survey results are published in McAfee’s new ‘Modern Love’ research report. As per the report, 65% of the total surveyed people prefer a machine-generated note in the style of e.e. cummings to his original 1952 poem I carry your heart with me.

The most popular reason given for using AI as a writer to pen down love letters was that it would make the sender feel more confident. About 27% of the respondents feel this way. While 21% cited lack of time or lack of inspiration. 10% respondents, on the other hand, said it would just be quicker and easier and they didn’t think they would get found out.

“With the rise in popularity of artificial intelligence, particularly tools such as ChatGPT that anybody with a web browser can access, the chances of receiving machine-generated information are on the rise," said Steve Grobman, McAfee Chief Technology Officer.

However, using an AI tool such as ChatGPT to write a romantic missive could be a risky tactic. As 49% of the respondents in the survey said they would be offended if they found out the note they received had been produced by a machine.

Also, using AI bots to write love letters may help those who feel ill-equipped to express their feelings. But it demonstrates the growing challenges people face in identifying whether information received online is from a person or a machine, the report said.

As per the report, 62% of Indians plan to use AI to write love letters this Valentine’s day. The percentage was highest among all the countries surveyed that included the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, India, Japan, Brazil, and Mexico.