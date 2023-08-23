Cheap Flight Day 2023: Here's when to book budget friendly flights

Cheap Flight Day is celebrated on August 23. Consider travel days carefully, and conduct thorough research and price comparisons before planning a journey.

Cheap Flight Day is celebrated every year on August 23. While Cheap Flight Day is good opportunity to snag a deal in US as summer season comes to a close but it doesn't guarantee that it will consistently offer the best fares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

History The concept of Cheap Flight Day emerged in 2015, driven by the aspirations of budget-conscious travellers seeking the best deals on airfare. While airlines' pricing strategies may vary, the general idea is that as the summer season comes to a close, and students head back to school, it becomes a prime time for airlines to lower their ticket prices. This trend is rooted in the assumption that as demand decreases, so do the fares.

While it's unrealistic to expect flight prices to be slashed in half, historical US data suggests that passengers who book their flights on Cheap Flight Day have often enjoyed savings of around 10 percent to 20 percent compared to booking a few weeks earlier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Significance of well-informed travel planning However, travel industry is highly dynamic, especially in a post-pandemic world where conditions and pricing can fluctuate rapidly. Therefore, it's essential to stay well-informed about flight prices well in advance of planned travel date. To maximise chances of securing the most economical airfare, it's advisable to conduct thorough research and price comparisons. .

When it comes to finding affordable flights, it's often advantageous to consider travel days carefully. Based on data from Google, flying on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday has been consistently 12 percent cheaper than flying during the weekend over the past five years. While the most expensive days to fly are Fridays and Saturdays. Typically, early morning, midday, or late-night flights tend to be the most budget-friendly options. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Timeline of key milestones in the evolution of low-cost airlines and travel 1950s: The birth of low-cost travel Pacific Southwest Airlines (PSA) pioneered intrastate flights between Northern and Southern California, marking the inception of the first low-cost airline in the United States.

1984: Record-breaking low fares Ryanair, founded in Ireland, emerged as Europe's largest budget airline, offering international routes at astonishingly low prices, some as low as $3, with no need for club memberships, sales gimmicks, or misleading advertising. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mid-1990s: The rise of travel blogs During the mid-1990s, the popularity of travel blogs soared as the emergence of social media inspired individuals to share their personal travel stories.

2013: Scott’s cheap flights takes off Scott Keyes, the visionary behind Scott’s Cheap Flights, embarked on a journey to uncover incredible airfare deals. In 2013, he secured a flight from New York City to Milan for just $130.