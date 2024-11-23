Chelsea fights through late scare to secure crucial 2-1 victory against Leicester

Chelsea survived a late scare to beat Leicester 2-1 on Enzo Maresca's return to the King Power Stadium, Leicester city, England, on Saturday, climbing just a point behind second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League.

The visitors looked comfortable after goals from Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez, but they faced a nervy final few minutes after Jordan Ayew pulled a goal back from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time.

Chelsea's win, which came after two draws, lifts them to 22 points -- one behind City and three clear of fourth-placed Arsenal ahead of the later kick-offs on Saturday.

Maresca said he was proud of his team after so little preparation time following the international break.

"The only thing I asked the players before the game, I said, 'Guys, we have the chance today to make a statement in terms of (who) we are'," he told TNT Sports.

"Because when you play this kind of game, all the clubs that they are behind, like in this moment, I don't know, Arsenal or Villa or Brighton or (Manchester) United, Tottenham, they are watching.

"They are waiting for us to drop points. And we show that we are there. And we're going to compete until the end and then we'll see where we arrive."

- Maresca return -

It was Maresca's first game at the King Power since he took Leicester back to the Premier League last season in his only campaign at the club.

Chelsea took control from the kick-off and Joao Felix, making his first Premier League start of the season, had two early efforts.

But the visitors got the goal they deserved when Jackson won his tussle with Leicester defender Wout Faes.

The ball fell to Fernandez, who found Jackson and the Senegal forward poked home with the outside of his right foot for his seventh league goal of the season.

Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen kept out Noni Madueke's sharp effort and Madueke had a goal disallowed for a tight offside against Marc Cucurella just after the half hour.

But as the first period wore on there was a momentum shift and Leicester suddenly started looking more dangerous.

Steve Cooper's men broke at pace and Oliver Skipp found Kasey McAteer on the right. McAteer, making his full Premier League debut, cut inside but steered his shot just beyond the far post.

Wilfred Ndidi then screwed wide as half-time approached.

Chelsea looked certain to double their lead 10 minutes after the restart but somehow contrived to squander the chance, when Madueke got in the way of a Cole Palmer shot on the goalline in a comical episode.

England international Madueke did his best to try and jump out of the way of Palmer's effort but it hit him and rolled out for a goalkick, with Palmer seeing the funny side.

But Chelsea did find the net in the 75th minute when Fernandez headed home after Hermansen kept out Jackson's header.

Leicester substitute Stephy Mavididi appeared to have a strong case for a penalty after he tumbled in the box about 10 minutes later but no foul was given.

Fellow substitute Ayew did pull a goal back from the penalty spot in the 95th minute after Bobby De Cordova-Reid was brought down but it was too little, too late.