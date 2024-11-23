Chelsea fights through late scare to secure crucial 2-1 victory against Leicester

  • Chelsea defeated Leicester 2-1 in a tense Premier League match, with goals from Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez. Despite a late penalty from Jordan Ayew in stoppage time, Chelsea held on for the win, climbing to 22 points, just one behind Manchester City.

AFP
Updated23 Nov 2024, 10:53 PM IST
Chelsea's English midfielder #11 Noni Madueke (C) and Chelsea's English midfielder #20 Cole Palmer (R) share a moment after Palmer has his goal-bound shot blocked by Madueke during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Chelsea at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on November 23, 2024. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
Chelsea’s English midfielder #11 Noni Madueke (C) and Chelsea’s English midfielder #20 Cole Palmer (R) share a moment after Palmer has his goal-bound shot blocked by Madueke during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Chelsea at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on November 23, 2024. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)(AFP)

Chelsea survived a late scare to beat Leicester 2-1 on Enzo Maresca's return to the King Power Stadium, Leicester city, England, on Saturday, climbing just a point behind second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League.

The visitors looked comfortable after goals from Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez, but they faced a nervy final few minutes after Jordan Ayew pulled a goal back from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time.

Chelsea's win, which came after two draws, lifts them to 22 points -- one behind City and three clear of fourth-placed Arsenal ahead of the later kick-offs on Saturday.

Maresca said he was proud of his team after so little preparation time following the international break.

"The only thing I asked the players before the game, I said, 'Guys, we have the chance today to make a statement in terms of (who) we are'," he told TNT Sports.

"Because when you play this kind of game, all the clubs that they are behind, like in this moment, I don't know, Arsenal or Villa or Brighton or (Manchester) United, Tottenham, they are watching.

"They are waiting for us to drop points. And we show that we are there. And we're going to compete until the end and then we'll see where we arrive."

- Maresca return -

It was Maresca's first game at the King Power since he took Leicester back to the Premier League last season in his only campaign at the club.

Chelsea took control from the kick-off and Joao Felix, making his first Premier League start of the season, had two early efforts.

But the visitors got the goal they deserved when Jackson won his tussle with Leicester defender Wout Faes.

The ball fell to Fernandez, who found Jackson and the Senegal forward poked home with the outside of his right foot for his seventh league goal of the season.

Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen kept out Noni Madueke's sharp effort and Madueke had a goal disallowed for a tight offside against Marc Cucurella just after the half hour.

But as the first period wore on there was a momentum shift and Leicester suddenly started looking more dangerous.

Steve Cooper's men broke at pace and Oliver Skipp found Kasey McAteer on the right. McAteer, making his full Premier League debut, cut inside but steered his shot just beyond the far post.

Wilfred Ndidi then screwed wide as half-time approached.

Chelsea looked certain to double their lead 10 minutes after the restart but somehow contrived to squander the chance, when Madueke got in the way of a Cole Palmer shot on the goalline in a comical episode.

England international Madueke did his best to try and jump out of the way of Palmer's effort but it hit him and rolled out for a goalkick, with Palmer seeing the funny side.

But Chelsea did find the net in the 75th minute when Fernandez headed home after Hermansen kept out Jackson's header.

Leicester substitute Stephy Mavididi appeared to have a strong case for a penalty after he tumbled in the box about 10 minutes later but no foul was given.

Fellow substitute Ayew did pull a goal back from the penalty spot in the 95th minute after Bobby De Cordova-Reid was brought down but it was too little, too late.

Leicester, the 2016 Premier League champions, remain just three points above the relegation zone.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Nov 2024, 10:53 PM IST
Business NewsNewsChelsea fights through late scare to secure crucial 2-1 victory against Leicester

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,845.00870.00
      Chennai
      78,851.00870.00
      Delhi
      79,003.00870.00
      Kolkata
      78,855.00870.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.