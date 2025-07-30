Ex-Chemistry professor who explained chemical reactions to prove innocence in husband's murder gets life imprisonment

Mamta Pathak, an former Assistant Professor of Chemistry whose video explaining chemical reactions and scientific explanations to prove her innocence in husband's murder went viral, has been sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment as the Madhya Pradesh High Court upheld a Sessions Court order, rejecting her explanations.

Advertisement

While pronouncing the order, the high court bench of Justice Vivek Agarwal and Devnarayan Mishra concluded that Mamta Pathak first served her husband, Neeraj Pathak, a drug to knock him unconscious and then passed electric current through his body, killing him.

The death was first registered as accidental but post-mortem of the body revealed that Neeraj Pathak had died of cardio-respiratory failure due to electrocution. The police had also found sleeping pills, CCTV DVRs and electrical wires from their residence. Also Read | 'He wasn't dying': Delhi woman's chilling text to lover emerges in husband's murder case; wife, cousin arrested

As a case had been filed in the death of her husband with her being the prime suspect, Mamta Pathak had approached the high court where she argued that post-mortem couldn't have identified the burns on her husband's body as electric burns or thermal burns without chemical tests, which, she said, were not conducted in the case.

Advertisement

She had also argued that since her husband was lying on a wooden bed with his feet kept on a plastic chair – all being non-conductors of electricity – there was no possibility of an electric current wound. Forensic experts concluded that Neeraj Pathak's body bore exit wounds caused by electric current. Also Read | Murder ‘secret’ kept for 2 months! In-laws burry woman in 10-foot pit in Faridabad — How cops unearthed mystery

Watch the viral video here:

Advertisement