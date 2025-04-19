Chennai: Actor Bobby Simha’s car collides with 6 vehicles; four injured, driver arrested

Chennai: The police said national award-winning actor Bobby Simha's car was involved in an accident after his driver rammed six vehicles on Saturday, injuring at least four people. They have arrested the driver for over-speeding and drunk-driving, India Today reported.

The car was coming from Ekkaduthangal and going to the Chennai airport. The actor was not present in the car at the time of the incident, police added.

Pushparaj, the accused, was driving under the influence when he lost control of his vehicle while descending the Kathipara flyover towards Alandur Metro Station. Due to over-speeding, he crashed into three motorcycles, two autorickshaws, and a car, Chennai traffic police mentioned.

Four victims on motorcycles were wounded and are receiving treatment at the hospital, it said.

Facts about Bobby Simha Simha, 41, mainly seen in Tamil and Telugu films. After making brief appearances in the films Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi and Pizza, he played a kidnapper role in Nalan Kumarasamy's Soodhu Kavvum and a comic villain in Alphonse Putharen's Neram. He has received Vijay Award for Best Villain, National film award for Best Actor in Supporting Role and Filmfare award for Best Supporting Actor - Tamil.

