Active Stocks
Thu May 02 2024 15:46:32
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,575.80 -2.95%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.35 1.45%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.45 3.91%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.35 1.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,027.95 1.99%
Business News/ News / Chennai court allows TAFE to continue with Massey Ferguson trademark use
BackBack

Chennai court allows TAFE to continue with Massey Ferguson trademark use

Krishna Yadav

TAFE alleged that the termination was done with malicious intent and ended six decades of partnership between the two companies.

TAFE contested the termination of the trademark agreement by Massey Ferguson Corporation and sought court intervention. (Bloomberg)Premium
TAFE contested the termination of the trademark agreement by Massey Ferguson Corporation and sought court intervention. (Bloomberg)

The Chennai commercial court recently granted relief to tractor manufacturing giant Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd. (TAFE) by allowing it to continue its tractor business under the trademark name of Massey Ferguson (MF) against the termination of a trademark agreement with US-based tractor manufacturer Massey Ferguson Corporation. 

TAFE contested the termination of the trademark agreement by Massey Ferguson Corporation and sought court intervention to restrain agents, partners, subsidiaries, or assigns in business, as well as their dealers, stockists, and distributors from interfering with TAFE's right to use the brand "Massey Ferguson" in India.

The commercial court in Chennai, in its order on 28 April, upheld TAFE's request, allowing them to maintain the status quo prior to the termination while issuing a notice regarding the termination. 

The US-based tractor manufacturer Massey Ferguson Corporation, a subsidiary of agricultural machinery manufacturer AGCO Corporation, terminated a trademark usage agreement dating back to 1994 with TAFE. 

TAFE, a joint venture between Massey Ferguson Ltd., a part of the AGCO Group, and Amalgamations Pvt. Ltd., was formed in 1960.

The first trademark agreement was signed in 1974, wherein Massey Ferguson Ltd., Canada, and TAFE initially granted TAFE the right to use the MF brand for only limited tractors manufactured by Massey Ferguson Ltd and their associated components and spare parts in India. 

However, the subsequent trademark agreement signed in 1994 between the two companies allowed TAFE the exclusive right to use the Massey Ferguson (MF) brand name for its tractor operations in India. Under the terms of this agreement, TAFE could utilize the MF brand solely for the tractors it manufactured or had manufactured for it in India, thereby establishing its distinct identity in India's agricultural machinery market.

According to the petition seen by Mint, TAFE alleged that the AGCO Group abruptly took a decision to terminate the trademark agreement without any prior information. The termination, executed on 26 April  2024, just after a board meeting held on 25 April by the AGCO group, where there was no mention of termination. 

It alleged that the termination was done with malicious intent and ended six decades of partnership between the two companies. 

TAFE argued that such termination would prompt a cascade of consequential effects due to the intricate interplay of commercial transactions among the parties, resulting in cascading repercussions on the worldwide relationship between the parties.

The plea also mentions that the draft notes indicate AGCO Group is prepared to issue a global public statement accessible to all dealers and stakeholders of the company. According to TAFE, the company's products, including MF brand tractors, are widely used by Indian farmers. 

Any such public statement would not only concern distributors and stakeholders but also cause industry-wide panic, including among Indian farmers. Therefore, the Indian tractor company also has the right to claim damages from the AGCO Group.

TAFE stated in the plea that as an exclusive partner for AGCO Group in India, the tractor giant TAFE has invested significantly in marketing and developing the MF brand over six decades, establishing its intellectual property.

The company has used the MF brand extensively with endorsement from AGCO Group. Therefore, the termination notice issued by AGCO Group, which holds a 20.70% share in the company, is seen as an act of bad faith that could hinder both companies' commercial activities.

In February 2024, TAFE's sales of domestic tractors totaled 8,455 units, marking a decline of 24.73%, compared to the same month in the preceding year, during which they sold 11,233 tractors in February 2023. Furthermore, TAFE experienced a decrease in market share by 1.77%.

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Krishna Yadav
Krishna, a lawyer turned journalist, is a key member of Mint's corporate team. He covers major legal battles in Delhi's courtrooms, with a focus on finance, markets, and policy. Additionally, he crafts easy-to-understand explainers for complex stories and holds a PG Diploma from the renowned Asian College of Journalism.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 02 May 2024, 04:50 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue