Chennai court allows TAFE to continue with Massey Ferguson trademark use
TAFE alleged that the termination was done with malicious intent and ended six decades of partnership between the two companies.
The Chennai commercial court recently granted relief to tractor manufacturing giant Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd. (TAFE) by allowing it to continue its tractor business under the trademark name of Massey Ferguson (MF) against the termination of a trademark agreement with US-based tractor manufacturer Massey Ferguson Corporation.