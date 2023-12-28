Vijayakanth, actor-politician and DMDK founder, passes away in Chennai

Actor-politician and DMDK founder Vijayakanth passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on 28 December. Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated. As per hospital, Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in the day, his party said that Vijayakanth had tested positive for COVID and was put on a ventilator due to breathing issues, however, the hospital bulletin said he battled pneumonia. Hospital sources told PTI that the party issued that statement even before the results for the second round of samples were available.

Since November this year, the actor-turned-politician has been facing health issues. On 15 December, Vijayakanth's wife, Premalatha Vijayakanth took charge as the general secretary of DMDK. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In her inaugural speech as the General Secretary, Premalatha Vijayakanth expressed her commitment to the party and its members. Speaking in Tamil, she said, "I am now bestowed with the responsibility of the General Secretary post by Vijayakanth. This party was founded for the welfare of the people, and I will be working closely with you all."

Vijayakanth's political career Vijayakanth was popularly known as Captain due to his portrayal of military roles on screen. Speaking of his political career, the actor turned politician in 2005 and founded his party Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK). The party's first electoral debut was made in the 2006 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections and bagged 10 percent of the total vote share. In 2011, Vijayakanth allied with the AIADMK in the Assembly elections and the Jayalalithaa-led bloc won the polls and the DMDK founder went on to become the Leader of the Opposition. His verbal duel with Jayalalithaa in the Assembly took the state by storm and he appeared all set to take on the powers that be and break down the hegemony of the Dravidian parties, that have held sway for over half a century in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

Vijayakanth served as the leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly from 2011-2016. Later, owing to differences of opinion, the party broke ties with the AIADMK, resulting in bulk resignations of DMDK MLAs. He served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly twice, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tributes pour-in for Vijayakanth Supporters, Politicians, and actors from the industry paid their heartfelt condolences after learning about his demise.

DMDK supporters mourn the death of actor and DMDK chief Captain Vijayakanth.

Actor Sriya Reddy took to X and wrote, “Rest in peace #Vijayakanth sir ! You’ll never be forgotten!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

