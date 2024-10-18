Chennai rains: IMD alert for heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu capital for 2-3 days | Check nowcast warning for wet spell

Chennai rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued ‘nowcast rain alert’ for 5 districts of Tamil Nadu, namely Poonamallee, Sholinganallur, Thiruporur, Vandalur and Tambaram.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published18 Oct 2024, 07:27 AM IST
Chennai rains: People using a boat on a flooded street to reach a safer place during heavy rains in Chennai on October 16.
Chennai rains: People using a boat on a flooded street to reach a safer place during heavy rains in Chennai on October 16. (AP)

Chennai rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued ‘nowcast rain alert’ for five districts of Tamil Nadu, namely Poonamallee, Sholinganallur, Thiruporur, Vandalur and Tambaram. According to the weather department, rains will pound over city for next 2-3 days. The IMD in its latest press release said “isolated heavy rainfall” is likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 18, 20 and 21.

It also warned against precipitation over south interior Karnataka until October 22 and in Kerala and Mahe on October 22 and 23. notably, an orange alert has been issued for Chennai today.

According to Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, weather conditions are expected to be ‘partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm’ today. In Chennai, the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature may likely hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

First Published:18 Oct 2024, 07:27 AM IST
