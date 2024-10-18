Chennai rains: IMD alert for heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu capital for 2-3 days | Check nowcast warning for wet spell

Chennai rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued ‘nowcast rain alert’ for five districts of Tamil Nadu, namely Poonamallee, Sholinganallur, Thiruporur, Vandalur and Tambaram. According to the weather department, rains will pound over city for next 2-3 days. The IMD in its latest press release said “isolated heavy rainfall” is likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 18, 20 and 21.

It also warned against precipitation over south interior Karnataka until October 22 and in Kerala and Mahe on October 22 and 23. notably, an orange alert has been issued for Chennai today.