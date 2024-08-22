Chennai Day 2024: 5 interesting facts you need to know about Madras

Chennai Day 2024: Madras Day is celebrated annually on August 22, marking the city's founding in 1639. The city boasts the oldest municipal corporation in India and was the only Indian city attacked during World War 1.

Published22 Aug 2024, 01:04 PM IST
Chennai Day, or Madras Day, is celebrated on August 22 every year to mark the founding of the city in 1639. The port city boasts a vibrant culture, language, and traditions.

Why is Madras Day celebrated?

The significance of Madras Day is the idea of celebrating Chennai that was initiated in 2004 by journalists Shashi Nair, Vincent D’Souza, and S Muthiah. They felt a need to celebrate the city, its past, and its present. 

Madras Day celebration includes ceremonies by  various communities, groups, companies, colleges, and school campuses to celebrate the city. There are music shows and dramas, exhibitions and talks, city walks and school exchange programmes.

History of Madras Day

The local Nayak ruler, Damarla Venkatadri Nayaka, struck a deal with the East India Company on August 22 and sold them a ‘sliver of land’ or the village of Madraspatnam or Chennapatnam.

The impressive Fort St George, also called the White Town, was built on this 'sliver of land' in the 1640s to protect the trade interests of the East India Company. It is located along the Coromandel Coast.

Settlements grew from here to supply goods and services. Over time, the villages surrounding the fort merged, forming new towns and, eventually, the city.

Greater Chennai Municipal Corporation

India's oldest municipal corporation is the Greater Chennai Corporation, established in Madras on September 29, 1688. Initially, it was called the Corporation of Madras, and later, it was known as the Chennai Municipal Corporation. King James II issued a Royal Charter to inaugurate the corporation on December 30, 1687.

Madras Central Prison

Chennai had one of the oldest prisons in India. Madras Central Prison started operating during the British Raj period. It was built in 1837 and was demolished in June 2009.

Madras High Court

 The Madras High Court, covering over 107 acres, is the second-largest judicial complex in the world. It is a little smaller than the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom in London. The red Indo-Saracenic structure was finished in 1892, and a central tower was later added in 1912.

World War 1 attack

Chennai was the only city that was attacked in World War 1. On September 22, 1914, the German cruiser SMS Emden attacked Madras City, which was under British rule at the time. 

The attack damaged buildings like the Madras High Court, the Port Trust, and the Boat House of the Madras Sailing Club. In the attack, five sailors died and 13 were injured.

