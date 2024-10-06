IAF airshow today: Chennai’s Marina Beach prepares for 92nd Air Force Day | Watch video

92nd Air Force Day: Chennai's Marina Beach prepares for IAF airshow today | Watch video

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated6 Oct 2024, 12:01 PM IST
92nd Air Force Day: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will be conducting an airshow on October 6 from 11:00 am onwards.
Tamil Nadu's capital, Chennai is all set to host airshow today on the occasion of 92nd Air Force Day at Marina Beach. The Indian Air Force (IAF) will be conducting an airshow on Sunday ahead of the Air Force Day on October 8.

Visual footage from Marina Beach shows police men overlooking arrangements while the stage seems set for the aerobatic performance that is scheduled to begin shortly. The Greater Chennai Police deployed a total of 6,500 cops in addition to 1,500 home guards to ensure the smooth functioning of the event.

The aerial spectacle will witness 72 aircrafts, including Rafale, indigenously made light combat aircraft Tejas and Sukhoi 30 MKI. Sarang helicopter display team and the Surya Kiran will also participate in the airshow. Tambaram, Thanjavur and Sulur air force stations, in addition to training command base in Bengaluru will witness IAF aircrafts taking off in some time.

In the visuals above, Indian Air Force Garud Commandos can be seen demonstrating their strength and operational preparedness at the event as a part of the airshow.

This year's aerial display of acrobatic manoeuvres by range of aircrafts at Chennai marks the third Air Force celebration outside Delhi, and is the first of its kind to be hosted in South India.

IAF airshow: Theme

This year, the theme of the IAF airshow is ‘Bhartiya Vayu Sena - Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar’ which means potent, powerful, and self-reliant. The two-hour-long grand air show will conclude at 1:00 pm. It is available for live streaming on the official YouTube channels of Doordarshan National and Doordarshan Tamil.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin are the chief guests at the airshow. Other notable dignitaries at the event, include the Chief of the Air Staff — Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, Tamil Nadu Ministers and senior air force officers, reported The Hindu.

First Published:6 Oct 2024, 12:01 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIAF airshow today: Chennai’s Marina Beach prepares for 92nd Air Force Day | Watch video

