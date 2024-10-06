Tamil Nadu's capital, Chennai is all set to host airshow today on the occasion of 92nd Air Force Day at Marina Beach. The Indian Air Force (IAF) will be conducting an airshow on Sunday ahead of the Air Force Day on October 8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Visual footage from Marina Beach shows police men overlooking arrangements while the stage seems set for the aerobatic performance that is scheduled to begin shortly. The Greater Chennai Police deployed a total of 6,500 cops in addition to 1,500 home guards to ensure the smooth functioning of the event.

The aerial spectacle will witness 72 aircrafts, including Rafale, indigenously made light combat aircraft Tejas and Sukhoi 30 MKI. Sarang helicopter display team and the Surya Kiran will also participate in the airshow. Tambaram, Thanjavur and Sulur air force stations, in addition to training command base in Bengaluru will witness IAF aircrafts taking off in some time.

In the visuals above, Indian Air Force Garud Commandos can be seen demonstrating their strength and operational preparedness at the event as a part of the airshow.

This year's aerial display of acrobatic manoeuvres by range of aircrafts at Chennai marks the third Air Force celebration outside Delhi, and is the first of its kind to be hosted in South India.

IAF airshow: Theme This year, the theme of the IAF airshow is 'Bhartiya Vayu Sena - Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar' which means potent, powerful, and self-reliant. The two-hour-long grand air show will conclude at 1:00 pm. It is available for live streaming on the official YouTube channels of Doordarshan National and Doordarshan Tamil.