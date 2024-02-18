Chennai Metro Update: The Chennai Metro Rail has announced additional train services and frequency on the Blue Line and Green Line today i.e. on 18 February due to maintenance work on Southern Railways. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The metro will be running trains from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm instead of the earlier 12 pm to 8 pm on both the lines. Furthermore, there has been an increase in the frequency of every seven minutes.

In addition to this, it said that metro trains will run every ten minutes on Sundays between 5:00 am and 10:00 am and 8:00 pm and 11:00 pm, according to the regular schedule.

The CMRL also added that the changes is applicable only for 18 February.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), The Chennai metro wrote, “Due to maintenance work on Southern Railways between Central and Tambaram, more passengers are expected on the Metro tomorrow, Sunday, February 18th 2024. To accommodate this, Chennai Metro Rail will be running trains from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm, trains every 7 minutes instead of the usual 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm on both the Blue Line and Green Line. Additionally, during the morning hours from 05:00 am to 10:00 am, and in the evening from 08:00 pm to 11:00 pm, metro trains will operate every 10 minutes as per the regular Sunday schedule."

"We kindly request all passengers to plan their journeys accordingly. Thank you for your cooperation," it said.

Meanwhile, on 10 February, in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin urged to expedite the approval of Phase-II of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) Project. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister expresses concerns over the delay in Central Government approval, impacting the timely execution of Phase II. "I would like to draw your kind attention to the inordinate delay in the approval for the Phase-II of the Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) project and request you to expedite the process. The Phase-l of CMRL Project has been successfully implemented as a 50:50 joint venture between the Union Government and the Government of Tamil Nadu. Based on its success, we have approved Phase II under the same model, having three more corridors covering 119 km, at a cost of ₹63,246 crore. The same was recommended to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA), for approval during January 2019," M.K Stalin wrote in his letter to PM. CMRL awarded the ₹1215.92 crore (UTO – Unattended Train Operation) contract for supply of 36 driverless trains of 3-car formation each (108 cars in total) for its phase-2 project to Alstom Transport India Ltd.

The 116-km (Phase-2) project, estimated to cost over ₹60,000 crore covers three corridors of Madhavaram to SIPCOT (Corridor-3), Lighthouse to Poonamallee (Corridor-4) and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (Corridor-5) and is slated to have 118 stations. The operational Phase-1 has two corridors.

(With PTI inputs)

