Chennai power cut on November 9: 5-hour electricity supply disruption to impact THESE regions

Chennai power cut on Nov 9: In Tamil Nadu's capital, the power supply will be suspended for a few hours on Saturday. The disruption will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. due to scheduled maintenance work.

The following areas in Chennai will face power outages tomorrow:

Irulipattu: Alinjivakkam, Athipedu, Irulipattu, Janapanchatram Koot Road, Periyapalayam Road, Jaganathapuram Road, Saikiruba Nagar, Virunthavan Nagar, MK Garden, Sri Nagar, SV Farm, Malivakkam, Amoor Jaganathapuram Chatram and Kuthiraipallam.

Poonamallee: Queen Victoria Road, Ambal Nagar, Chakaramangala Nagar, Saravana Nagar, James Street, Srinivasa Nagar, Malliyam Narasimma Nagar, Balaraman Nagar, Sundhar Nagar, Seeradi Sai Nagar and Sumithra Nagar.

Furthermore, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh's capital city, will also witness a scheduled power outage on November 9 to facilitate construction work. According to the schedule released by Bhopal Municipal Corporation, planned power disruptions will take place between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm.

In the below-mentioned regions, there will be a power outage from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Area: Anand Nagar, Rajeev Gandhi Colony, New Mandi, Ravidas Nagar, Bharat Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Green Valley, Kolua Village and the nearby areas.

In the below-mentioned regions, there will be a power outage from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. Area: Liberty Colony, Samardha, Deepdi Village, Signature S9, Rhythm Park and the nearby areas.

In the below-mentioned regions, there will be a power outage from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon.

Area: Krishnapuram colony, Radhapuram colony, Optel Kunj and the nearby areas.

In the below-mentioned regions, there will be a power outage from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon. Area: Gammon, Anand Vihar, Gamon India Campus and the nearby areas.

In the below-mentioned regions, there will be a power outage from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Area: Sanskar Vally school and the nearby areas.

In the below-mentioned regions, there will be a power outage from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon.

Area: Rajat Vihar, Vaishno Parisar, Adi Parisar and the nearby areas.