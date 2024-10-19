Chennai rains: More rains to batter Tamil Nadu’s capital, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai and more

Chennai rains: A nowcast orange alert has been issued for three districts in Tamil Nadu, with a yellow alert for several others. Light to moderate rainfall is expected across the region until October 25. Track weather updates here.

Fareha Naaz
Published19 Oct 2024, 06:43 AM IST
Chennai rains: IMD forecasted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and surrounding areas on October 20, 21, and 24,
Chennai rains: IMD forecasted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and surrounding areas on October 20, 21, and 24,

Chennai rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned against heavy rains in Tamil Nadu and issued yellow alert for October 19. IMD issued orange alert for Saturday in Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Kallakkurichi, Thiruvannamalai, Ranipettai, Vellore, Tiruppattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

IMD in its latest weather bulletin said, “Scattered to Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Karnataka; Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over rest of the region” until October 25.

The weather department in its press release dated October 18 predicted “isolated heavy rainfall” in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 20, 21 and 24; in Karnataka on October 20 and 21; and in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 24. IMD issued orange alert in Tamil Nadu's capital, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai and in more districts today.

There are three districts of Tamil Nadu that are on orange alert for heavy rains for the next few hours, namely Vandalur, Thiruporur and Cheyur. IMD issued yellow alert for Maduranthakam, Chengalpattu, Tirukazhukundram, Tambaram, Nemili and Arakkonam districts.

Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai district recorded heavy rainfall in the 24-hour period, from 8:30 am of October 17 till the same time next day, IMD said.

Over heavy rains that wreaked havoc in the area leading to flood-like situation in the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru MK Stalin in a post on X (formerly Twitter) expressed gratitude to all those volunteers who helped in safe eviction of residents. The post reads, “A small token of our gratitude for the tremendous service of the sanitation workers who have been roaming around to protect lakhs of people of the capital city from the brunt of the Northeast Monsoon!”

 

First Published:19 Oct 2024, 06:43 AM IST
Business NewsNewsChennai rains: More rains to batter Tamil Nadu’s capital, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai and more

