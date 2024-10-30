Chennai rains: Will it rain on Diwali? Tamil Nadu’s capital soaked as torrential showers sweep the city | Watch

Chennai faces heavy rainfall, with predictions of wet spells until November 5. The IMD will issue yellow alerts for numerous Tamil Nadu districts in the coming days, which will most likely affect Diwali celebrations.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published30 Oct 2024, 02:22 PM IST
Chennai rains: An LPG cylinder delivery man wading through sudden rainfall in Tamil Nadu's capital on October 30,
Chennai rains: An LPG cylinder delivery man wading through sudden rainfall in Tamil Nadu’s capital on October 30, (PTI)

Chennai rains: Tamil Nadu's capital witnessed torrential showers on Wednesday, October 30. The Regional Meteorological Centre of Chennai predicted a “partly cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain” on that day and forecast wet spells until November 5.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will hover around 25 degrees Celsius today. Furthermore, over the next six days, the temperature will most likely settle in the same range. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Chennai registered an AQI of 115, which falls in the ‘moderate’ category.

Also Read | Cyclone Dana effect: 1 dead; IMD says heavy rains to continue over Bengal

IMD predicts moderate rainfall at isolated places

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest press release said, “Light to moderate rainfall at a few places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Karnataka during 30th Oct-02nd November; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana on 30th October and over Rayalaseema on 30th & 31st October.”

In the weather bulletin on October 30, the IMD warned against “isolated heavy rainfall” in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from October 30 till November 2. According to IMD, heavy downpours are likely in Kerala and Mahe between November 1 and 3 and in South Interior Karnataka over the coming two days.

Also Read | Cyclone Dana: IMD issues flash flood warning in THESE 16 districts of Odisha

The weather department issued a yellow alert warning in Tamil Nadu for October 30 and 31, predicting heavy showers during these days. Thus, it is most likely that it will rain on Diwali. The yellow alert warning is valid for twelve districts of Tamil Nadu and the Karaikal area. The districts where heavy showers are likely today include Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram.

Also Read | 5 rarely seen animals of the rainforest

Will it rain on Diwali?

The IMD issued a yellow alert warning in fifteen districts of Tamil Nadu and South Interior Karnataka on October 31, the day Diwali will be celebrated across India. The list of districts includes Dindigul, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, and Perambalur.

First Published:30 Oct 2024, 02:22 PM IST
Business NewsNewsChennai rains: Will it rain on Diwali? Tamil Nadu’s capital soaked as torrential showers sweep the city | Watch

