Chennai rains: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains in several districts of Tamil Nadu.

According to IMD, a trough in easterlies lies over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast in lower levels. Under its influence, scattered Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places very likely at a few places over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Chennai rains: Which places to see heavy rains? According to IMD, Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and Tenkasi districts. In addition to this, thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

In addition to this, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over South Tamil Nadu; at one or two places over North Tamil Nadu and over Puducherry and Karaikal area with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places.

The weather department has predicted moderate rain with light thunderstorm over Chennai and neighbourhood.