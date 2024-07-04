Chennai to face power cuts in THESE areas tomorrow. Check full list here

  • Maintenance work to cause power cuts in Chennai areas including Guindy, Ambattur, Velachery, and Pallavaram on July 5. Restoration expected by 2 PM if work finishes on schedule.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated08:11 AM IST
Chennai to face power cut in THESE areas on July 5
Chennai to face power cut in THESE areas on July 5

Several areas in Chennai are reportedly set to face power cuts on Friday i.e. on July 5. Maintenance work to cause power cuts in areas including Guindy, Ambattur, Velachery, and Pallavaram on July 5 that is set to affect multiple neighborhoods for several hours. The exact number of hours is not mentioned, but as per Jagran report, the power will be restored by 2 pm if the work is completed on schedule.

Here is the list of areas that will affected tomorrow

Ambattur:

In Ambattur, areas that are likely to face power cut are Koladi, Devi Nagar, KPS Nagar, Aravin Nagar, TTS Nagar, Easwaran Nagar, Natesan Nagar, Abirami Nagar, Anbu Nagar area, Chellayamman Nagar, Millennium Town Phase 1, 2, and 3, Padasalai Street, and Kambar Nagar.

Guindy:

Areas that are likely to be affected are Adambakkam, Saraswati Nagar, Kalki Nagar, Vinayagapuram, AGS Colony (5th, 6th, and 7th Streets), Balaji Nagar (23rd to 37th Streets), Alandur, MIOT, North Silver Street, Defence Colony, Cemetery Road, Nanganallur, Voltas Colony, 100 Feet Road, Civil Aviation Colony, Ayyappa Nagar, Kanniga Colony, Lakshmi Nagar, SBI Colony, Ram Nagar, and Kuberan Nagar (10th and 12th Streets).

Velachery

As per Jagran report, Power cuts is likely affects areas like Velachery 100 Feet Road, Lakshmi Nagar (1st to 6th Street), Rajiv Gandhi Street, MGR Nagar (1st to 7th Street), and Venkateswara Nagar (1st and 2nd Street).

Pallavaram

Adam Nagar, Anakaputhur, Shankar Nagar (38th to 41st Street), Appasamy Nagar, and Shankar Nagar Main Road are the areas likely to get experciece power cut.

Meanwhile, last month, Chennai residents faced five-hour power cut in multiple areas on June 18 due to scheduled maintenance work by the Electricity Department. The power supply was interrupted from 9 am to 2 pm in several localities. These areas include Pallavaram, Sholinganallur, Adyar, Guindy, Porur, KK Nagar, Ambattur, Tambaram, Redhills, and Sunguvarchatram.

