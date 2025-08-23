Chennai weather: More rain today; brace for traffic snarls, waterlogging. Check IMD forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its Saturday weather bulletin, has forecast more rain and has placed Tamil Nadu's capital under a 'Yellow alert', indicating light shower. More rain is likely to cause waterlogging and traffic snarls in the southern city. Heavy rain lashed parts of the city on Friday due to an atmospheric disturbance. The IMD has forecast one or two light to moderate spells for today.

The weather agency has predicted "moderate thunderstorm and lightning with moderate rain" over Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Areas like Royapettah, Mylapore, T Nagar, Triplicane, Avadi, Porur, Maduravoyal, and Poonamallee saw light rain on Friday evening.

The rain followed an early morning downpour that recorded 12 cm in Okkiyam Thoraipakkam, 11 cm in Injambakkam and RA Puram, 10 cm in Adyar, 5 cm in Nungambakkam, and 3 cm in Meenambakkam.

Following evening showers, the IMD extended its heavy rain warning to cover Chennai and Tiruvallur, in addition to Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, and eight other districts. Meteorologists said the rainfall was caused by a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal, extending towards the south Andhra Pradesh–north Tamil Nadu coast, Times of India reported.



Heavy rainfall warning for next 24 hours in Uttarakhand

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand, forecasting thunderstorms/lightning and very intense rain at different places of the state. The alert has been issued, which remains in effect till Saturday afternoon.

According to the Meteorological Department, "In the next 24 hours (Orange Alert from 22.8.2025, 2:05 PM to 23.8.2025, 2:05 PM) there is a possibility of thunderstorms/lightning and very intense rain at different places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Almora and Udham Singh Nagar such as Kotdwar, Rishikesh, Gangotri, Kashipur, Kedarnath, Joshimath, Mussoorie, Munsyari, Lohaghat, Ranikhet, Khatima and adjoining areas".