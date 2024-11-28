Chennai weather: Orange alert issued; flight disruptions to continue. Will schools remain closed today? 10 points

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai has issued an orange alert for very heavy rains today, November 28. The weather department also said that the deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved slowly north-northwestwards with a speed of 3 kmph during the past few hours.

Here are 10 points to know 1. In a statement by RMC Chennai, it wrote, “The deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved slowly north-northwestwards with a speed of 3 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 1730 hours IST of today, the 27th November 2024 over the same region near latitude 8.9°N and longitude 82.1°E, about 100 km east-northeast of Trincomalee, 320 km southeast of Nagappattinam, 420 km southeast of Puducherry and 500 km south-southeast of Chennai."

2. It added, “It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards skirting the Sri Lanka coast and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards and reach near north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts as a deep depression around the morning of 30th November.”

3. As per RMC Chennai, orange alert for very heavy rains is likley to occur at isolated places over Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts and Puducherry. The weather department has also issued yellow alert for heavy rains over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal area.

4. Schools and colleges in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpet, Ariyalur, Sivagangai, and Pudukottai were closed on November 27. However, there is no official update yet on whether they will remain closed today.

5. As a deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone and move towards Tamil Nadu, IndiGo Airlines informed its passengers that flight services will continue to be impacted to and from Chennai, Tuticorin, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli and Salem. "#6ETravelAdvisory: The weather conditions remain largely unchanged and continue to be unfavourable, with flights to/from #Chennai, #Tuticorin, #Madurai, #Tiruchirappalli & #Salem still impacted," the airline posted on X on Wednesday. "Stay updated on your flight status via https://bit.ly/3DNYJqj. It's always better to be prepared to ensure smooth travels," it added.

6. The ICG said that its ships, aircraft and radar stations issued advisories for fishing boats to return to the harbour. "Deep Depression in the #BayofBengal likely to intensify into a cyclone and move towards #Tamilnadu, as per #IMD. @IndiaCoastGuard Region HQs (East) is coordinating with state agencies to ensure seafarers' safety. #ICG Ships, Aircraft & Radar Stations issuing advisories for fishing boats to return to harbour," the ICG said in a post on X.

7. Intermittent rains continued on Wednesday in the state's Cauvery delta areas affecting standing paddy crops, and the India Meteorological Department said cyclonic storm will form soon and later weaken and reach the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts as a deep depression by November 30 morning.

8. Pamban Port in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram experienced strong winds on Wednesday due to a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

9. Crops were submerged partially and completely at several places, including those in and around Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, Muthupettai, Mayiladuthurai, and Vedaranyam, and according to farmers' rough estimates, crops on at least 2,000 acres were affected.

10. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed shock over reports that 1,500 acres of paddy crop have been affected in Thiruthuraipoondi (Tiruvarur district) and demanded that officials inspect rain-hit areas and urged the DMK regime to provide appropriate relief to farmers.