Chhaava row: Director meets MNS chief Raj Thackeray, confirms removal of dance scenes from Vicky Kaushal’s film

Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava has been the centre of controversy after the movie's trailer premiered last week. Row erupted after a dance sequence in the trailer shows Vicky Kaushal, in the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, performing a Lezim dance with Rashmika Mandann, who plays the role of his wife Maharani Yesubai. Director Laxman Utekar reacted to the controversy on Monday and confirmed that the historic film will not feature Sambhaji Maharaj performing a Lezim dance with his wife.

Notably, the film shows ‘lezim’ which is a musical instrument associated with Maharashtra's cultural heritage. Joining the debate over the dance sequence Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said history should not be distorted.

"Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's history should be shown correctly, it is not right to distort history. Everyone has a lot of love and respect for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. This respect and honour should not be hurt. There should be creativity (in filmmaking) but we believe that there should be sensitivity along with it," India TV quoted Devendra Fadnavis as saying.

Laxman Utekar made the announcement about removing the dance sequence after meeting Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. According to Utekar, nothing is bigger than the legacy of the Maratha king so the dance sequence has been deleted.

"I have met Raj Thackeray. He is an avid reader and studious person. So I have taken some suggestions and guidance from him. And I can say, his words are very helpful for me. And after meeting him, I have decided to delete those scenes where we have shown Sambhaji Maharaj was playing Lezim dance," India Today quoted the director as saying.

The historic movie is centred on Maratha warrior Sambhaji Maharaj's and is based on author Shivaji Sawant's book ‘Chhaava.’ The narrative follows the story of Sambhaji Maharaj's valour and his reign after he became the Chhatrapati.

Adding that the dance sequence featuring Vicky and Rashmika Mandanna will be deleted, Laxman Utekar said, “Lezim dance is not a big deal. Sambhaji Maharaj is very much bigger than that Lezim dance. So we are going to remove those scenes from film.”