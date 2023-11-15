comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 15 2023 10:37:08
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.1 1.78%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 388.6 1.81%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 583.65 0.4%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 210.35 -0.92%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,506.5 1.17%
Business News/ News / Chhath Puja 2023: List of states that have declared school holidays for this festival
Back Back

Chhath Puja 2023: List of states that have declared school holidays for this festival

 Livemint

Certain schools in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Delhi have declared holidays for Chhath Puja on November 19 and November 20.

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival dedicated to the worship of Surya Dev, the Sun God. Certain schools have declared holidays on this occasion.Premium
Chhath Puja is a four-day festival dedicated to the worship of Surya Dev, the Sun God. Certain schools have declared holidays on this occasion.

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival that is dedicated to the worship of Surya Dev, popularly known as the Sun God. This year, the festivities for Chhath commencing on November 17 and conclude on November 20 as per Drik Panchang.

Also read: Bhai Dooj 2023: Popular names this festival is known across India

School holidays in these states

In view of the festival, certain schools have declared holidays for two days. The days for Chhath Puja holidays are November 19 and November 20 this year. The states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Delhi have announced closure of schools on this occasion.  The occasion of Chhath Puja is not listed in the list of Gazetted holidays, hence most schools use their own discretion for restricted holidays.

Also read: Punjab: Hundreds of passengers vandalise Sirhind railway station after Chhath Puja special train got cancelled

Holidays in November

Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day which falls on November 24 this year is a restricted holiday and Guru Nanak Jayanti which will fall on November 27 is a gazetted holiday.

Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu festival and has its historical roots in the Indian subcontinent. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour specifically in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal. 

Also read: Chhat Puja: Special train between Puri-Patna in run-up to the Chhat festival

Rituals during the festival include offering prayers to the sun deity Surya during Chhath Puja to express gratitude for all the blessings in life. The festival of Chhath Puja is dedicated to the sister of Lord Surya, Chhathi Maiya and the sixth form of Devi Prakriti. The festival is celebrated on the sixth day of the lunar month of Kartika, or Vikram Samvat, six days after Deepavali according to Hindu calendar.

The four-day celebrations of Chhath Puja include holy bathing, fasting and water abstinence, standing in the water and offering prasad and arghya to the rising and setting sun. Devotees also undertake a march to riverbanks.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 15 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App