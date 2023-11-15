Chhath Puja 2023: List of states that have declared school holidays for this festival
Certain schools in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Delhi have declared holidays for Chhath Puja on November 19 and November 20.
Chhath Puja is a four-day festival that is dedicated to the worship of Surya Dev, popularly known as the Sun God. This year, the festivities for Chhath commencing on November 17 and conclude on November 20 as per Drik Panchang.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message