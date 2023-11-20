Chhath Puja: Here's how devotees paid obeisance to rising Sun across India | In photos

Four-day festivities of the Chhath Puja concluded ... moreFour-day festivities of the Chhath Puja concluded on Monday morning with prayers offered to Sun god, after which devotees broke their fast with fruits and fried pancakes sweetened with jaggery known as ‘thekua’

1/12In Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren perform rituals during 'Chhath Puja' on Sunday. (PTI)

2/12In Bihar's capital Patna, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the ghats of the Ganga river on the occasion of Chhath Puja on Sunday. (Aftab Alam Siddiqui)

3/12In Delhi, devotees worship the Sun god amid the foam-covered Yamuna river on the occasion of Chhath Puja on Monday morning. (REUTERS)

4/12In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak engaged in rituals, and offered prayers by pouring milk at the bank of Gomti river on the occasion of Chhath Puja. (Yogi Twitter)

5/12Near Agra's Taj Mahal, devotees on the bank of Yamuna perform rituals on the occasion of Chhath Puja on Monday. (PTI)

6/12In Jalandhar, devotees perform Chhath Puja rituals amid smog on Monday. (PTI)

7/12In New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered prayer during Chhath Puja on Sunday. (Hindustan Times)

8/12At Mumbai's Juhu beach, devotees touch the feet of one another in reverence as another devotee prostrates herself while offering prayers to the Sun god during Chhath Puja on Sunday. (AFP)

9/12In Delhi's Kalindi Kunj, people watch devotees offering prayers on the banks of Yamuna during Chhath Puja on Sunday. (Shrikant Singh)

10/12In Mumbai, devotees perform rituals and worship the Sun god during Chhath Puja. (REUTERS)

11/12In New Delhi, devotees worship the Sun god on Monday morning amid a toxic foam-covered Yamuna during Chhath Puja. (REUTERS)