Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on 3rd April 1680 died due to health issues. Since then, on 3 April, the death anniversary of the brave Maratha king is observed every year. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is still remembered as a king known for his astute strategies, his relentless gallant, heroism, and his administrative skills. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chhatrapati Sivaji Maharaj death anniversary: Here's all you need to know about the Maratha warrior The great Maratha king was born on 19 February 1630 at Shivneri Fort near Junnar in Pune district.

Shivaji Maharaj started the work of founding the Swaraj. The objective of Shivaji Maharaj in founding the Swaraj is clearly expressed in his official seal or Mudra which is in Sanskrit. Through this Mudra, Shivaji Maharaj assured his people that the 'ever-increasing like the crescent-moon, the kingdom of Shivaji, son of Shahaji, will always seek the welfare of the people'.

Shivaji Maharaj captured the forts of Murumbdev (Rajgad), Torna, Kondhana, and Purandar and laid the foundation of the Swaraj. Shivaji Maharaj was steadily but cautiously aiming at extending and consolidating his power.

Shivaji Maharaj attacked Javali and captured it in A.D. 1656. Javali in Satara district was important from a strategic point of view. He later Rairi, later under the name of Raigad, was to become the capital of Shivaji Maharaj.

Shivaji Maharaj also captured forts like Mahuli, Lohagad, Tunga, Tikona, Visapur, Songad, Karnala, Tala, and Ghosala, in the Konkan.

In 1672, Shivaji Maharaj’s army conquered the principality of Jawhar and then Ramnagar.

Shivaji Maharaj also established the Maratha Navy to protect merchant ships and ports in order to secure and enhance revenue incomes derived from maritime trade and customs duty.

On 6th June 1674, Shivaji Maharaj was coroneted at Raigad by Gagabhatt, a learned pandit of Benaras. He now became the Chhatrapati of the Swaraj. On the occasion of the coronation, special coins were minted- a gold coin called hon and a copper coin called shivrai with the legend Shri Raja Shivachhatrapati inscribed on them.

Shivaji Maharaj followed a policy of encouraging agriculture. He paid attention to the welfare of the peasantry. He was also equally concerned about the growth of trade and the protection of industries.

