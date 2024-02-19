Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti or Shivaji Jayanti is the birth anniversary of the founder of the Maratha Empire Shivaji that is celebrated across Maharashtra and is a public holiday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Gregorian calendar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti also called Shiv Jayanti is celebrated on February 19 every year while as per Hindu Tithi, the date varies every year. This year, India is celebrating the 394th birth anniversary of the great Maratha ruler.

History Shivaji Maharaj was named Shivaji Bhosale and was a member of the Bhonsle Maratha clan. He was born at Shivneri Fort on the Marathi Shalivahana as per Hindu calendar Falgun's Krishna paksha 3 in 1630 . He is known to be one of the greatest Maratha rulers who carved an enclave from the Adilshahi sultanate of Bijapur that marked the beginning of the Maratha Empire.

At the age of 16, Shivaji Maharaj seized the Torna fort, according to historical records, while Raigad and Kondana forts were seized a year later. He is also known to have re-established Hindavi Swarajya.

Significance The first celebrations of this festival began with the Maratha ruler Mahatma Phule in 1870 in Pune. These celebrations were taken forward by Bal Gangadhar Tilak. This freedom fighter brought the contributions of Shivaji Maharaj into limelight and influenced people by highlighting his image.

Celebrations Shivaji Jayanti is a Maharashtrian festival that is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across the state. Shivaji Maharaj is remembered for his bravery and valour, on this day people honour him for fighting for the nation. On this day, the cultural heritage of the Marathas is evoked through different events and plays.

Bank Holiday Banks across Maharashtra will remain closed given the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebrations on February 19. The banks in all other states will function as per the normal working day on Monday.

