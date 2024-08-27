Maharashtra Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: FIR filed, CM Eknath Shinde hints ‘Strong winds…’

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg at Rajkot Fort, which was unveiled by PM Modi last December, collapsed on Monday. Maharashtra CM called the collapse unfortunate and ordered a probe, but hinted that strong winds could have been the trigger for the collapse.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published27 Aug 2024, 08:23 AM IST
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: The 35-foot tall statue erected by the Navy and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year at Rajkot Fort, fell on Monday.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: The 35-foot tall statue erected by the Navy and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year at Rajkot Fort, fell on Monday.(PTI)

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last December, collapsed on Monday. After the incident, local police registered an FIR against contractor Jaydeep Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil.

They have been charged under sections 109, 110, 125, 318, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to Sindhudurg Police. "An FIR has been registered by local police in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue incident against contractor Jaydeep Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 109, 110, 125, 318, and 3(5)," ANI quoted Sindhudurg Police officials as saying.

Also Read | 35-foot Chhatrapati Shivaji statue, unveiled by PM Modi, collapses in Sindhudurg

The development comes just months after the statue at Rajkot Fort was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Navy Day on December 4, 2023. After the collapse of the statue dedicated to the citizens of Sindhudurg, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said it was "unfortunate." The CM further noted that PWD and the Navy officials would visit the site and investigate the reasons behind this incident.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana, UPS: Will Maharashtra Assembly elections happen in December?

While suggesting that the statue collapsed due to strong winds, the Chief Minister said that he would reinstall the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the same place. “The incident that happened is unfortunate. This statue was erected by the Navy. They had also designed it. But due to strong winds of around 45 km/h, it fell and got damaged.” ANI quoted Eknath Shinde as saying.

He added, “Tomorrow, officials from PWD and the Navy will visit the site and investigate the cause. I sent Public Works Minister Ravindra Chavan to the site as soon as I heard about the incident.”

Expressing concern over the damage the Indian Navy said, "Along with the State Government and concerned specialists, the Navy has deputed a team to immediately investigate the cause of this unfortunate accident and initiate steps to repair, restore and reinstate the statue at the earliest," reported ANI.

Also Read | Maharashtra becomes first state to adopt Unified Pension Scheme for employees

Demanding action against the contractor who built the statue, Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) MP Supriya Sule said that the contractor and his organisation should be blacklisted by all departments, and a thorough investigation is needed to probe the quality of this statue's work.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:27 Aug 2024, 08:23 AM IST
