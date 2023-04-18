Congress MLA claims shots fired at his convoy in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 08:25 PM IST
- Vikram Mandavi has alleged that shots were fired at his convoy on Tuesday afternoon as he was returning from Gangalur village
A Congress MLA in Chhattisgarh alleged on Tuesday that some shots were fired at his convoy in a village in the insurgency-hit Bijapur district. No one was hurt in the incident. Bastar Inspector General of Police Sunderraj P said the police received information about a firing by Maoists in a Bijapur village.
