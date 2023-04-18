A Congress MLA in Chhattisgarh alleged on Tuesday that some shots were fired at his convoy in a village in the insurgency-hit Bijapur district. No one was hurt in the incident. Bastar Inspector General of Police Sunderraj P said the police received information about a firing by Maoists in a Bijapur village.

Vikram Mandavi has alleged that shots were fired at his convoy on Tuesday afternoon as he was returning from Gangalur village. Speaking to reporters, Mandavi said he had attended a ‘nukkad sabha’ at Gangalur weekly market and was en route to Bijapur when the shots were fired near Padeda village.

While no person was injured, a bullet struck a wheel of a car belonging to Jila Panchayat member Parvati Kashyap, who was part of the convoy.

“While returning from a public event in Gangaloor village, our convoy was attacked where fired were shots at one of the vehicles and its tyre got punctured. We all reached district HQs safely," Bijapur MLA Vikram Mandavi said.

An investigation has also been initiated in connection with the case.