Chhattisgarh encounter update: 10 naxals dead; AK-47 and other weapons recovered

At least 10 Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, on Friday. The forces also recovered several weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, INSAS and Self-loading rifle (SLR) among others.

The gunfight broke out early Friday morning in the forested area of Bhandarpadar while security personnel were conducting a search operation for Naxals.

Inspector General of Bastar, P Sundarraj, confirmed that the search operation is still ongoing in the area, and all 10 bodies have been recovered.

“DRG and CRPF forces had left on the intelligence of Naxal members of Konta and Kistaram Area Committee of Sukma district. The encounter between the DRG team and Naxalites is continuing in the forest hills of villages Korajuguda, Dantespuram, Nagaram, and Bhandarpadar under the Bhejji police station area of Sukma district,” read the official update, ANI reported.

Previous encounters On November 16, security forces launched a joint search operation in the jungles of Abujhmad in Kanker, located in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, following an encounter in which five Naxals were killed.

Two jawans were also injured in the gunfight that occurred between the security forces and Naxals. The operation involved personnel from the District Reserve Guards (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Bastar Fighters, and the Border Security Force (BSF). A large cache of weapons was also recovered, stated a report by ANI.