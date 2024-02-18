Chhattisgarh government has declared a half-day state mourning today i.e. on 18 February on the demise of Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj. "During this period, the national flag will remain at half mast and no state functions/programs will be organised, CM Vishnu Deo Sai said. Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj breathed his last on Sunday at Chandragiri Teerth in Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district after undertaking 'sallekhna'. Sallekhna is a Jain religious practice involving voluntary fasting unto death for spiritual purification, a statement from the teerth said. Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj attained Samadhi through 'Sallekhna' at Chandragiri teerth at 2:35 am, the statement said. "Maharaj was staying on the teerth in Dongargarh for the last six months and was unwell from the last few days. For the last three days, he was observing sallekhna, a religious practice of voluntarily fasting to death, and had quit intake of food and liquids. According to Jainism, it is a vow taken for spiritual purification," the statement said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences on the demise of Jain muni Acharya Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj. "My thoughts and prayers are with the countless devotees of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji. He will be remembered by the coming generations for his invaluable contributions to society, especially his efforts towards spiritual awakening among people, his work towards poverty alleviation, healthcare, education and more," PM Modi wrote on X. His post added, "I had the honour of receiving his blessings for years. I can never forget my visit to the Chandragiri Jain Mandir in Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh late last year. That time, I had spent time with Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji and also received his blessings."

Home Minister Amit Shah too took to social media to pay his tributes and said that his demise is an irreparable loss for the country and society. He wrote, “The demise of a great man like the great saint, most revered Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj, is an irreparable loss for the country and society. He gave priority only to the welfare of humanity till his last breath. I consider myself fortunate that I got the company, affection and blessings of such a wise man."

The Home Minister further added, “The demise of Acharya Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj, a true devotee of humanity, is a personal loss for me. He remained selflessly committed to his resolve for the welfare of the universe and the welfare of every individual."

Shah said Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj guided the society in all these roles as an Acharya, Yogi, thinker, philosopher and social worker.

"He was easy-going, simple and gentle on the outside, but on the inside he was a seeker as hard as a thunderbolt. Through the works of education, health and welfare of the poor, he showed how service to humanity and cultural awareness could be done simultaneously. The life of Acharya Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj will continue to show the path of future generations like a pole star for ages. I express my deepest condolences to all his followers," he said.

On the death of saint Vidyasagar, Congress party paid a heartfelt tribute to Jain monk Saint Vidyasagar. "This is an irreparable loss for the entire country," Congress party wrote.

"Saint Shiromani's unmatched sacrifice towards humanity and society will always be an inspiration for us," the party added. Meanwhile, a procession will be taken out at 1 pm on Sunday for people to pay tribute to the departed seer and the final rites will be held in Chandragiri teerth.