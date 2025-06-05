Subscribe

Chhattisgarh: Senior Maoist leader Gautam, alias Sudhakar, killed in Bijapur encounter

Senior Maoist leader Gautam, also known as Sudhakar, was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Bijapur District, Chhattisgarh. The operation yielded an AK-47 and a large cache of explosives, marking progress in efforts to combat Maoist insurgency.

Published5 Jun 2025, 06:47 PM IST
Chhattisgarh: Senior Maoist cadre and Central Committee Member (CCM) Gautam, also known as Sudhakar, was neutralised during an exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists in the National Park area of Bijapur District, Chhattisgarh. The encounter took place amid ongoing operations aimed at curbing insurgent activities in the region.

According to IG Bastar P Sundarraj, the security forces recovered one AK-47 rifle along with a substantial quantity of explosive materials, arms, and ammunition during the search operation. The successful operation marks a significant development in the efforts to dismantle Maoist networks in the area.

(This is a developing story) 

 
