A Chhattisgarh man pushed his wife down two storeys after she delayed serving him food and using phone instead. The incident was reported from Vikas Nagar of Raipur and the husband has been identified as Sunil Jagbandhu. The woman, according to the reports, is receiving treatment at a Raipur hospital where she was admitted in a critical condition after she was pushed down from the second floor of her house.

As reported by India Today, the man asked his wife, Sapna, to serve him food, but she remained on her phone, delaying his request.

This led to an argument between the two and in a fit of anger, Sunil Jagbandhu pushed Sapna from the second floor of the house. Sapna was rushed to DK Super Speciality Hospital in Raipur and is said to be in a critical condition.

The Gudhiyari Police has registered a case of domestic violence against Sunil Jagbandhu and further investigation is ongoing.

In a separate case, a man allegedly beat his wife to death in Shahjahanpur of Uttar Pradesh over the suspicion of infidelity, police said. The accused has been arrested in connection with the incident which took place in Mudiya village under the Puwayan police station area.

The accused Sohan Singh saw his wife, 26-year-old Ragini speaking to someone on the phone and fought with her. He then thrashed her as the matter escalated. He went outside and returned home in a drunken state.

Upon coming home, he attacked his wife, slapped her head against a wall several times which left her severely injured.

The accused told police that he cleaned the blood on his wife's body by putting it under a tap and later went to sleep. The next morning, he went to a local temple where devotional songs were being sung and asked for them to be stopped as his wife had died.