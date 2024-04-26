Chicago Bears Face Long-Shot Push for New $3.2 Billion Stadium
(Bloomberg) -- Even the Chicago Bears’ long odds of winning next year’s Super Bowl seem better than the team’s chances of convincing Illinois lawmakers to approve $900 million of borrowing in the next few weeks to build a new $3.2 billion stadium.
