Chicago corn falls below $4 on beneficial weather, soy and wheat up

GLOBAL-GRAINS/ (UPDATE 4):GRAINS-Chicago corn falls below $4 on beneficial weather, soy and wheat up

Reuters
Published1 Aug 2024, 01:07 AM IST
Chicago corn falls below $4 on beneficial weather, soy and wheat up
Chicago corn falls below $4 on beneficial weather, soy and wheat up

*

Corn down on lack of weather threats, some farmer selling

*

Wheat and soy tick up during choppy trade

(Adds closing prices)

By Heather Schlitz

CHICAGO, July 31 (Reuters) - Chicago December corn futures settled below $4 and hit a contract low on Wednesday as favorable U.S. crop prospects weighed and farmers began selling their hefty supplies of old crop corn, traders said.

Wheat stabilized as a poor harvest in France lent support to prices, though seasonal supply pressure from northern hemisphere harvests have continued to pressure the market.

Soy ticked up on rising crude oil prices amid increased tensions in the Middle East.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) settled up 1-1/4 cents at $10.22-1/2 per bushel. The November soybean contract earlier set a new contract low of $10.15, hitting its lowest level on the continuous chart since September 2020.

CBOT corn ended down 5-1/4 cents at $3.99-3/4 per bushel, close to its end-June low of $3.99-1/2 that was its weakest price since November 2020.

CBOT wheat settled up 3-1/4 cents at $5.27-1/4 per bushel, though competitively priced Russian wheat and a strong U.S. crop will keep a lid on prices, traders said.

A lack of weather threats and beneficial rainy weather are expected to continue pressuring corn and soy prices. Farmers have begun selling their old crop in storage as they lose hope for higher prices and need to make room for the upcoming harvest.

"The forecast for August isn't very threatening. Conditions are good and weather looks decent, so farmer selling is occurring pretty dramatically," said Ted Seifried, strategist at Zaner Group. "Producers are throwing in the towel."

Soy oil ticked up on worries over Middle East tensions following the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran. Tensions in the oil-producing region pushed crude oil prices up 2% and also lent support to ingredients used to make biofuels. (Reporting by Heather Schlitz in Chicago; Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Mei Mei Chu in Beijing; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Will Dunham)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 01:07 AM IST
HomeNewsChicago corn falls below $4 on beneficial weather, soy and wheat up

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    241.05
    03:56 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    7.4 (3.17%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    181.60
    03:59 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    -1.4 (-0.77%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    148.85
    03:57 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    3.75 (2.58%)

    Tata Steel

    165.35
    03:57 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    1.3 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CCL Products India

    675.30
    03:41 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    59.65 (9.69%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    98.19
    03:54 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    6.89 (7.55%)

    Granules India

    630.35
    03:51 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    42.55 (7.24%)

    Ajanta Pharmaceuticals

    2,690.00
    03:29 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    167.25 (6.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,740.00-124.00
      Chennai
      70,191.00-260.00
      Delhi
      70,260.00290.00
      Kolkata
      70,809.00-124.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue