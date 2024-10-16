Chicago Schools Drama Has Credit Assessors on Alert for Risks

The abrupt changeover in leadership at the Chicago Board of Education has caught the attention of Moody’s Ratings, which said analysts are monitoring the situation amid mounting financial challenges for the school district.

Bloomberg
Published16 Oct 2024, 03:03 AM IST
Chicago Schools Drama Has Credit Assessors on Alert for Risks
Chicago Schools Drama Has Credit Assessors on Alert for Risks

(Bloomberg) -- The abrupt changeover in leadership at the Chicago Board of Education has caught the attention of Moody’s Ratings, which said analysts are monitoring the situation amid mounting financial challenges for the school district. 

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson appointed a new slate of board members earlier this month after all seven prior designees resigned from their seats. While the management changes alone don’t represent a “material” shift in credit quality, the new board may undertake policies that could change the district’s financial operations,” Moody’s analysts led by David Levett said in a report on Tuesday.

The district is already forecasting deficits for the next five years, gaps that could be compounded by additional costs like pay raises related to a new contract currently under negotiation with the Chicago Teachers Union. 

“Like all K-12 school districts, CPS is entering more challenging operating environment,” according to Moody’s. 

Chicago’s challenges include the city government’s demand that the school district pay about $175 million of non-teacher pension costs this year. The friction has grown since Johnson reportedly urged the district to take on a $300 million short-term loan to cover costs for pensions payment as well as a new teachers contract currently under negotiation.

An increase in such cash-flow borrowing would create a budget imbalance between revenues and expenditures — something Moody’s views as credit negative. 

District Chief Executive Officer Pedro Martinez had refused to take the loan and rejected Johnson’s request for his resignation. Martinez is expected to appear in front of the Chicago City Council’s education and child development committee meeting Wednesday that will focus on Chicago Public Schools’ budget.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 03:03 AM IST
Business NewsNewsChicago Schools Drama Has Credit Assessors on Alert for Risks

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.65
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -2.65 (-1.67%)

    Tata Power share price

    463.50
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.25%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    167.85
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    2.45 (1.48%)

    Federal Bank share price

    198.55
    03:48 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.55 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,870.05
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    14.05 (0.76%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    999.00
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    0.75 (0.08%)

    Infosys share price

    1,957.20
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -1.5 (-0.08%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,110.00
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -102.85 (-1.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,045.25
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -56.15 (-5.1%)

    Oil India share price

    559.30
    03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.8 (-4.57%)

    HDFC Life Insurance Company share price

    714.40
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.25 (-3.54%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    218.85
    03:52 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -7.65 (-3.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    894.45
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    70.65 (8.58%)

    Aegis Logis share price

    727.80
    03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    51.15 (7.56%)

    Sunteck Realty share price

    595.85
    03:50 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    41.75 (7.53%)

    FDC share price

    568.70
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    35.15 (6.59%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,625.00-50.00
      Chennai
      77,631.00-50.00
      Delhi
      77,783.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      77,635.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.