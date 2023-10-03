Chicago Tipping Fight Brings Tough Choices for Restaurants
Chicago lawmakers could advance a new law requiring restaurants to pay waitstaff the city’s standard minimum wage, regardless of how much they earn in gratuities.
The battle over tipping is accelerating in Chicago, where lawmakers could advance a new law as soon as Wednesday requiring restaurants to pay waitstaff the city’s standard minimum wage, regardless of how much they earn in gratuities.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message