Armed commandos will accompany Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar during his travels across the country, sources were quoted as saying.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has been provided a Z-category VIP security cover of armed commandos in view of potential threats, official sources told news agency PTI on Tuesday.

"Kumar's security was increased due to international threats," sources said.

"Kumar's security was increased due to international threats," sources said.

They said, "The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has entrusted the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with providing a contingent of about 40-45 personnel for the task." The CRPF commandos would soon take over his security. Over three dozen armed CRPF commandos will be guarding Kumar.

As per PTI, the extended security cover will be provided to Kumar during his journey across the country, round the clock and at the time of his stay in Delhi and at his office. "The armed commandos will accompany the CEC during his travels across the country," sources were quoted as saying.

The move to provide a security cover to Kumar came after a threat perception report, prepared by central security agencies, recommended a strong cover for the Chief Election Commissioner.

Kumar was given Z-category security just ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The elections will be held in seven phases. The voting will begin on April 19 and the results will be declared on June 4. The model code of conduct is already in place.

Kumar is a retired IAS officer of the 1984 batch. He took charge as the 25th CEC on May 15, 2022. He had been appointed as an election commissioner in the poll body on September 1, 2020.

