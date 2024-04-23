Children in aircrafts to get a seat next to their parents, says DGCA guideline
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation's advisory states that airlines must allocate seats to children upto the age of 12 years ‘with atleast one of their parents/guardians who are travelling on the same PNR.’
