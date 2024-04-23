Children in aircrafts to get a seat next to their parents, says DGCA guideline

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a press release on Tuesday, April 23, stated that airlines must allocate seats to children upto the age of 12 years ‘with atleast one of their parents/guardians who are travelling on the same PNR.’

DGCA stated, “Airlines shall ensure that children upto the age of 12 years are allocated seats with atleast one of their parents/guardians, who are travelling on the same PNR and a record of the same shall be maintained."

The regulator issued the advisory, making a revision to its earlier recommendations after several passengers complained that children were not seated with their parents. The Civil Aviation Authority also permitted charges for services such as zero baggage, preferential seating, meals, drinks, and carriage of musical instruments, the statement noted.

DGCA's statement suggesting new guidelines states, "Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has revised the Air Transport Circular (ATC)-01 of 2024 titled, "Unbundle of Services and fees by scheduled airlines" as per which, some services like Zero Baggage, Preferential seating, Meals / Snack/ Drink charges, charges for carriage of Musical Instruments, etc. have been allowed."

It is important to note that these airline services are on an 'opt-in' basis and not mandatory, as pointed out by the regulator. The DGCA noted, "There is also a provision for auto seat assignment to the passengers who have not selected any seat for web check-in before scheduled departure."

Earlier this month, over the issue of the number of alcoholic drinks to be served onboard, the DGCA in an affidavit before the Supreme Court said it is based on the discretion of every airline, as per Clause 4.3 of Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR). Thus, airlines must formulate a policy to keep passengers sober as inebriated passengers increase the risk of creating a nuisance while on board.

