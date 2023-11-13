Children's Day history, significance and celebrations | All you need to know about ‘Bal Diwas’
Children's Day, also known as ‘Bal Diwas’, is celebrated in India on November 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, who advocated for children's education and rights.
Children's Day, also known as ‘Bal Diwas’ is celebrated across India every year on November 14. This day commemorates the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, famously known as Chacha Nehru. Nehru was a strong advocate for children's education and rights. He believed in inclusive education system and that a nation could only prosper .