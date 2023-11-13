Children's Day, also known as ‘Bal Diwas’ is celebrated across India every year on November 14. This day commemorates the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, famously known as Chacha Nehru. Nehru was a strong advocate for children's education and rights. He believed in inclusive education system and that a nation could only prosper .

His vision stressed on the importance of children as the future of the country and foundation of the society. In1955, he established Children's Film Society India to represent Indian children.

History

Children's Day was first observed as "Flower Day" on November 5 in the year 1948. It was an attempt by Indian Council of Child Welfare (ICCW) to collect funds for United Nations Appeal for Children (UNAC) through the sale of “flower tokens." Nehru's birthday was first celebrated as Children's Day in 1954.

Children's Day in India was initially observed on November 20 which is the day when United Nations celebrates World Children's Day. However, after Jawaharlal Nehru's death in 1964, the Indian Parliament passed a resolution to commemorate Nehru's birthday as Children's Day.

Significance

Children's Day holds immense significance as it serves as a platform to raise awareness about children's education, rights and the need for accessible care for all. Jawaharlal Nehru once said, "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow," emphasised the importance of children in shaping the future of the country.

Celebrations

Children's Day is marked by expressions of love, gifts and pampering of students. Teachers in schools organise special programs and performances for students which also include competitions such as quizes, debating, painting , singing and dancing. As a part of the celebrations and festivities, exchange of gifts like books and cards also takes place. This year students of national capital, Delhi will be devoid of any celebrations in school as the state government has closed schools until November 18 in view of rising pollution levels across the city.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.