Chile President Gabriel Boric Lays Out Plans to Legalize Abortion and Euthanasia
(Bloomberg) -- Chile President Gabriel Boric said he will introduce a bill to fully legalize abortion and will also accelerate debate on a euthanasia proposal, two plans that face an uphill battle for approval in a divided Congress.