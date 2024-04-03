Chile Tempers Monetary Easing and Signals Cautious Interest Rate Cuts Ahead
Chile’s central bank slowed the pace of interest rate cuts and left its options open for the size of future reductions, signaling caution in the face of inflation risks from stronger economic activity and a weaker peso.
