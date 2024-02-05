Chile Wildfires: Death toll rises to 112; 40 fires still active. 10 points to know
The confirmed death toll from deadly wildfires in Chile rose to 112, making it the deadliest fire event in the country's history.
Chile Wildfires: The confirmed death toll from deadly wildfires in Chile rose to 112, an Interior Ministry official has said, as reported by AFP. According to Interior Minister Carolina Toha, the weekend blazes have been "without a doubt" the deadliest fire event in Chile's history. By Sunday, some 26,000 hectares (64,000 acres) had burned in the central and southern areas, AFP has reported citing SENAPRED, the national disaster service.